Thamirabarani Waterbird Count from Jan. 24

Tirunelveli: A two-day Thamirabarani waterbird count will commence on January 24 in the southern districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi, according to M. Mathivanan of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE). He is also the coordinator of the event.

The environmentalist said several species of waterbirds, including the Black-headed Ibis, Asian Openbill Stork, Cormorant, Grey Heron and Spot-billed Pelican, are currently nesting at Vagaikulam in Tenkasi and at Gangaikondan irrigation tank in Tirunelveli. Thousands of Eurasian wigeons have also arrived at Vellur Lake in Thoothukudi district after migrating from Northern Europe.

Mr Mathivanan explained that the annual exercise seeks to understand why these birds choose irrigation tanks as habitats, the ecological services they provide to water bodies and agriculture and the challenges they face due to habitat degradation and human activity. He emphasised that active public participation plays a crucial role in conservation efforts.





The Thamirabarani waterbird count is jointly organised by the Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre, Manimutharu, District Science Centre, Tirunelveli, Nellai Nature Club, Pearlcity Nature Society, Thoothukudi, and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum, Tenkasi.

Originating in Pothigai Hills, the perennial Thamirabarani river and its tributaries sustain the districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi, often called the rice bowl of south Tamil Nadu.

Mr Mathivanan noted that the region’s irrigation tanks are vital wetland habitats, supporting nearly 100 species of waterbirds, including more than 30 migratory species from various parts of the world.



Since its inception in 2011, the waterbird count has covered 42 to 70 irrigation tanks annually, recording bird abundance from about 8,000 to over 82,000 and documenting up to 75 species in a single edition.

Training sessions for volunteers will be held on January 23 at the District Science Centre, Tirunelveli, Pope College, Sawyerpuram, Thoothukudi and J.P. Arts and Science College, Ayikudi, Tenkasi. It has been noted that participants aged 18 and above can register online by 5 pm on January 22.



The census will take place on January 24 and 25 across around 60 irrigation tanks in the three districts.



