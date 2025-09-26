Telangana CM Praises Stalin

CHENNAI: Declaring that all Indians were inspired by the Tamil Nadu education model, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that Tamil Nadu and Telangana had similar policies on social justice, public health and welfare.

Speaking at the government event, ‘Tamil Nadu, the best in education’ at the Nehru Indoor stadium on Thursday, Reddy said the event, celebrating important initiatives of the State Government in the field of Education, Nutrition and Sports, would inspire the youth to attain excellence in Education, Sports and Career.

The four signature schemes of Tamil Nadu - CM Morning Breakfast scheme, Naan Mudhalvan, Rs 1,000 scholarship per month for girls going to college and Rs 1,000 per month scholarship for college going boys - were so excellent that the whole of India must try to follow them, he said.

Tamil and Telugu people always had a strong cultural and historical bond for many centuries and in the modern times, after the 1991 Liberalisation, Tamil Nadu’s manufacturing growth and Telangana’s IT and pharma boom created many common bonds, he said.

The Hyderabad–Chennai corridor became a critical industrial and knowledge belt, with ties in pharma, automobiles, electronics, and education and since the formation of Telangana in 2014, Tamil Nadu and Telangana had collaborated in infrastructure, energy, and education projects, he said.

Like Tamil Nadu, Telangana had great higher education institutions like IIT, IIIT, Nalsar, ISB, BITS Pilani etc, he said, adding that they were now trying to bring the best global universities also.

Telangana also believed in investment in education, which was not a charity but a right and his biggest focus was education and empowerment of girl child, he said.