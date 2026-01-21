 Top
Home » Southern States » Tamil Nadu

College Girl Dies After Watching YouTube Video And Consuming Borax To Shed Weight

Tamil Nadu
21 Jan 2026 12:33 PM IST

Victim consumed Venkaaram (Borax) to melt fat and develop slim body

College Girl Dies After Watching YouTube Video And Consuming Borax To Shed Weight
x
Teenage college student from Meenambalpuram, Sellur consumed Borax and succumbed to death after developed symptoms like vomiting, severe stomach pain and diarrhea.

Madurai : A first-year college student has died after taking a substance called 'venkaaram' (borax) bought from a local shop, as suggested by a social media video, police said. Kalaiyarasi (19), daughter of daily wager Vel Murugan (51) and Vijayalakshmi from Kamraj Cross Street, Meenambalpuram, Sellur, was studying at a prominent private ladies' college in Narimedu, they added.

Slightly overweight, she was often on the lookout for weight loss tips. Last week, she watched a video on the YouTube channel titled 'Venkaaram to melt fat and slim body', and on January 16, she bought the substance from a native medicine shop near Thermutti, Keezhamasi Street, according to police.

On January 17, she consumed it as per the video, soon developing vomiting and diarrhea. Her mother rushed her to a private hospital in Munisalai, where she received treatment and returned home.

That evening, symptoms recurred; after treatment at a nearby hospital, she came home complaining of severe stomach pain and blood in stools, clinging to her father and crying.

Around 11 pm, intense vomiting and diarrhoea worsened; neighbours helped rush her to Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors declared her dead en route, police added.

Her body underwent a post-mortem and was handed over to the family; Sellur police have registered a case and are investigating.

( Source : PTI )
madurai 19-year-old college student 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Madurai 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X