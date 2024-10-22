TASMAC employees to get bonus of Rs 16,800

Chennai: Employees of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) in the Group C and D category would be paid a bonus up to Rs 16,800 for the year 2023-24, as per a decision taken at the meeting presided by the Managing Director of the Corporation at Chennai on Monday.

So, permanent and deputation staff, supervisors, salesmen and assistant salesmen will be eligible for the bonus, which will be calculated on the basis of the number of days they have worked for TASMC in 2023-24 with the minimum workdays fixed at 30.



