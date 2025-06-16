Tamil Should Be Allowed in Supreme Court: TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said Tamil language should also be allowed for use, as a court language, in the Supreme Court. Presiding over a wedding, the chief minister recalled that in 1967, the first DMK government led by late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai made reformist, self-respect (secular marriages in which no rituals are observed and not presided nor solemnised by a priest) marriages legally valid. The bride and groom belong to DMK families.

Pointing to Justices R. Mahadevan and M.M. Sundresh, judges of the Supreme Court, delivering their speeches in Tamil, he said Tamil language should also be allowed for use, as a court language, in the apex court. This representation was being made continuously, the CM underscored and expressed happiness that judgments were provided in Tamil language as well.

The Tamil language should be allowed to argue matters in the Supreme Court and the Madras High Court and this had been a long time demand, Stalin said and requested support for the cause from the judges. Judge, Madras High Court, B Pugalendhi was also present on the occasion.

According to the Centre, as on September 27, 2024, as many as 37,661 judgments of Supreme Court have been translated in vernacular languages including Tamil (2,559). Also, as on September 27, 2024, as many as 892 Madras HC judgements were made available in Tamil.

The data was provided by Union Minister of State (Law and Justice), Arjun Ram Meghwal on December 12, 2024 in an answer to questions raised by Vaiko and M Shanmugam in the Rajya Sabha over court proceedings in regional languages.