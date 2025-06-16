Tamil Should Be Allowed in Supreme Court: TN CM Stalin
- Stalin emphasized the importance of Tamil during a wedding ceremony.
- He highlighted the historical significance of reformist marriages legalized by the DMK in 1967.
- The Chief Minister called for support from judges for this long-standing demand.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said Tamil language should also be allowed for use, as a court language, in the Supreme Court. Presiding over a wedding, the chief minister recalled that in 1967, the first DMK government led by late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai made reformist, self-respect (secular marriages in which no rituals are observed and not presided nor solemnised by a priest) marriages legally valid. The bride and groom belong to DMK families.
Pointing to Justices R. Mahadevan and M.M. Sundresh, judges of the Supreme Court, delivering their speeches in Tamil, he said Tamil language should also be allowed for use, as a court language, in the apex court. This representation was being made continuously, the CM underscored and expressed happiness that judgments were provided in Tamil language as well.