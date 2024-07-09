Tamil Nadu: Vikravandi Readies for Polling

CHENNAI: The eerie silence that gripped Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram district on Tuesday after 20 days of hustle and bustle was a harbinger to the people preparing to cast their votes on Wednesday to elect their representative from among the 29 candidates in the fray.

DMK’s Anniyur Siva, PMK’s C Anbumani and NTK’s Abinaya are the three main candidates for whom votes were solicited by a wide range of party leaders, functionaries and star campaigners throughout the campaign period making it an interesting election though the results could be inconsequential to all the three parties.

Election officials have started their work setting up the booths – there will be 276 polling centres with 662 ballot units, 330 control units and 357 VVPAT units – and making arrangements for the polling to start at 7 am. Polling will come to a close at 6 pm.

Among the total electorate of 2,37,031 voters, there are 1,20,040 women, 1,16,962 men and 29 transgendered persons and 45 of the booths have been identified as vulnerable. A holiday has been declared for offices and other institutions in the constituency.

