Tamil Nadu to Frame SOP for Political Meets in the Country

Chennai: Assuring to bring out the entire truth behind the stampede at the election rally of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) at Karur on September 27 through the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Madras High Court, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the State would frame Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for holding political rallies that would be not just for Tamil Nadu but a model for the entire nation.

The State had already taken serious note of the opinions and guidelines given by the High Court on Friday while hearing a batch of petitions relating to the disaster and had started acting on them, Stalin said in a message on his X page, adding that everyone had been shaken by the catastrophe at Karur with the tears of family members who had lost their dear ones leaving him in grief.

So, the investigation by the SIT, ordered by the court, would begin in earnest and responsibility would be fixed at all levels, he said. As the pioneering State that had guided India on various fronts, Tamil Nadu would show the way for the nation to avoid stampedes in crowded gatherings, he said.

Experts in various fields, political leaders, activists and members of the public would be involved in the discussions aimed at framing a comprehensive SOP that would be a model for the country, he said, urging all concerned to work towards finding a long term solution to the problem without pointing fingers at each other.

To make the collective effort successful in preventing similar tragedies in future and save the people from disasters, not just in Tamil Nadu but all over India, the Chief Minister called for the unity of the people and also the views and advice of everyone on tackling the issue since every human life was precious and priceless.