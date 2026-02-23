Tamil Nadu: Three Metal Idols Unearthed Near Vedaranyam

 Top
23 Feb 2026 9:26 AM IST

Revenue department took possession of the statues and are investigating whether these are panchaloha idols

Vedaranyam: Three metal idols were unearthed while digging soil to build a building for the primary agricultural cooperative society at Pushpavanam village near Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Saturday.

The idols include a 2 1/4 feet tall Ambal statue, and a 1 1/4 feet high Lord Shiva and Parvati combined in the same base.
Revenue department took possession of the statues and are investigating whether these are panchaloha idols, sources added.
