Tamil Nadu: Stalin Files Nomination, Launches Campaign in Kolathur

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday filed his nomination from the Kolathur constituency as the state gears up for Assembly elections.

Following the filing, Stalin held a roadshow, interacting with the public and expressing confidence in a decisive victory. He said the level of support this time was higher than in previous elections. “Our victory will be very bright. Compared to the last three times, I’m witnessing huge support. This is the United Progressive Alliance. Tamil Nadu is fighting against Delhi. This time the victory is going to be very big,” Stalin said.



The DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies, while 70 seats have been allotted to alliance partners. The Congress will contest 28 seats, CPI and CPI(M) five seats each, VCK eight seats, and MDMK four seats. Other alliance partners include DMDK with 10 seats and IUML with two seats, along with several smaller regional parties. Meanwhile, the AIADMK has released its second list of 127 candidates, taking its total declared candidates to 150. The list includes a mix of sitting MLAs, former legislators, and new faces as the party seeks a return to power under E. Palaniswami. Earlier, Stalin unveiled the DMK’s “Superstar Manifesto” for the 2026 elections, which drew criticism from the AIADMK and BJP. Opposition parties dismissed it as a “copy-paste” document, while DMK leaders defended it as a comprehensive, people-focused roadmap based on the Dravidian model.



