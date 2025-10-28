Tamil Nadu Seeks More Fertilisers From Centre

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin urged the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, J P Nadda, to issue necessary instructions to ensure that the State’s fertilizer requirement of 6.94 LMT of Urea, 1.93 LMT of DAP, 1.88 LMT of MOP and 5.15 LMT of NPK Complex fertilizers was duly considered and supplied in time by the Fertilizer Companies concerned to meet the needs for the coming months.

In a letter to Nadda on Tuesday, Stalin said: ‘As the crop cultivation in the current Rabi season has received a boost due to various conducive factors, a sharp surge in demand for straight fertilizers, particularly Urea, is expected in the coming days. I request you to issue necessary instructions.’

Thanking the union minister for ensuring adequate availability of fertilizers to Tamil Nadu for Kharif – 2025 season in deference to his request to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, he said the State had received 4.37 LMT (99%) of Urea, 1.59 LMT (91%) of DAP, 0.70 LMT (74%) of MOP, and 3.70 LMT (81%) of NPK Complex fertilizers as per iFMS against the allocation of 4.41 LMT of Urea, 1.75 LMT of DAP, 0.95 LMT of MOP and 4.58 LMT of NPK Complex fertilizers respectively.

Due to the concerted efforts of the state Government such as announcing and implementing “Kuruvai (Kharif) Special Package” for Paddy cultivators at an outlay of Rs 215 crore and timely opening of the dams for irrigation, the State could increase the Paddy production to record levels, he said.

Since the onset of the North East Monsoon on October 16 and due to the availability of water in all major reservoirs, there was great enthusiasm among the farmers to cultivate maximum area under Paddy during Samba (early Rabi) season and concomitantly the demand for fertilizers especially Urea was likely to increase in the month of November, he said.

It was expected that the Samba paddy area would increase and cultivation of other crops like Maize, Blackgram, Greengram, Groundnut and Sugarcane was also going on in full swing across the State, he said.

As of now, the Union Department of Fertilizers had allocated 6.50 LMT of Urea, 1.50 LMT of DAP, 1.80 LMT of MOP and 5.14 LMT of NPK Complex fertilizers against the requirement of 6.94 LMT of Urea, 1.93 LMT of DAP, 1.88 LMT of MOP and 5.15 LMT of NPK Complex fertilizers proposed by the State, he said.