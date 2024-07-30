Tamil Nadu rushes rescue team to flood-hit Wayanad

Chennai: Expressing deep concern and anguish over the massive landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad region, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a relief of Rs 5 crore on Tuesday and dispatched a rescue team headed by two senior IAS officers, K S Sameeran and Johnny Tom Varghese to assist in the rescue operations.

Stalin also called Kerala Chief Minister Pinayari Vijayan over phone on hearing about the cloud bursts and heavy rains causing the landslides and assured all possible help by Tamil Nadu, besides expressing his condolences to precious lives lost in the natural disaster.

The rescue team from Tamil Nadu will comprise a team of 20 fire service personnel led by a deputy director, 20 personnel from the State Disaster Rescue force headed by an inspector and a medical team with 10 doctors and nurses.

Stalin, in a message on X channel, said "I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all’ and expressed his willingness to extend any logistical or manpower support that might be needed in this hour of crisis."

All political leaders, irrespective of ideological mooring, expressed their condolences to the families of those who died in the disaster. Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the Tamil Nadu government and the Union Government to extend all help to the distraught neighboring State since more people were reportedly trapped in the landslide.

Condoling the death of the victims of the landslide, TNCC president K Selvaperunthogai wanted the Union Government to expedite the relief operations and called upon Congress leaders and functionaries in the region to pitch in and speed up the rescue work.

State BJP president K Annamalai announced a rescue team from his party headed by State general secretary A P Muruganandham to visit Kerala and help in the rescue operation.

Two rescue columns of the Indian Army comprising 20 soldiers from the Defence Services Corps In Kannur had also rushed to Meppadi Panchayat in Vijithiri Taluk of Wayanad on a request from Kerala Government, a PIB (Defence Wing) press release said.