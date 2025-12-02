Tamil Nadu Registration Dept Reaches New Milestone

 Top
Tamil Nadu
2 Dec 2025 9:56 PM IST

The State Registration department reached a new milestone on Monday, earning Rs 302.73 crore revenue on a single day through property registrations

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy. (Source: X)

Chennai: The State Registration department reached a new milestone on Monday, earning Rs 302.73 crore revenue on a single day through property registrations.

Since it was an auspicious day for registering properties, the department had made arrangements to enable more people to register properties by issuing more tokens at its sub-registrar office in the State.

With people enthusiastically availing of the facilities, the collection touched an unprecedented milestone of Rs 302.73 crore in a single day, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said in a press release on Tuesday.

DC Correspondent
