Tamil Nadu: Pre-Test for Census 2027 to Start in November

Chennai: Three Census Charges - Anchetty Taluk in Krishnagiri District (Rural),∙ Part of R.K. Pet Taluk in Thiruvallur District (Rural) and Mangadu Municipality in Kancheepuram District (Urban) - have been selected in Tamil Nadu for the Pre-Test for Census of India, 2027, an official press release said on Wednesday.

The Pre-Test was an essential preparatory exercise conducted before every decennial Census and was designed to evaluate the concepts, procedures, questionnaires and digital tools proposed for the main Census operations, the release said.

The findings from the Pre-Test would help identify and address potential operational challenges before the nationwide rollout of Census 2027, which will be India’s first fully digital Census, the release said, adding that the State Directorate of Census Operations would closely coordinate with the Government for the smooth conduct of the Pre-Test, including professional guidance, training, and supervision.

Conducted by the Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in select sample areas across all States and Union Territories, the Pre-Test data will be collected using mobile applications.

The entire operation would be managed and monitored through the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) Portal, a web-based platform developed for real time supervision and progress tracking, release said.

The Pre-Test for the first phase of the Census, House listing and Housing Census, will be conducted from November 10 to 30 with an option for Self-Enumeration from November 1 to 7.

The Pre-Test represented a vital step toward refining the operational framework, digital workflows, and training modules, aimed at ensuring greater accuracy, efficiency, and readiness for the Census 2027 operations, the release said.