Tamil Nadu Polls: IUML Requests DMK to Allot Five Assembly Seats

Chennai: IUML president Kader Mohideen on Sunday formally placed a request for five assembly constituencies before the DMK for the upcoming elections.The IUML leader further advocated for broader Muslim representation within the alliance, stating that 16 constituencies should be allocated to various Muslim organisations under the DMK umbrella to ensure adequate legislative presence.

The DMK heads the Secular Progressive Alliance for the 2026 Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters after the first round of seat-sharing talks with a DMK committee led by T R Baalu, Mohideen emphasised the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) role as more than just a political entity, describing it as a "community-based political party" representing over 60 lakh Muslim voters in Tamil Nadu.

"During Kalaignar's (M Karunanidhi) time, he gave five assembly constituencies to the IUML. We requested the current DMK leadership to allot the same number," he added.

Citing late Karunanidhi's past acceptance of this formula based on the community's presence in every one of the 234 assembly segments, Mohideen further advocated for broader Muslim representation within the alliance, stating that 16 constituencies should be allocated to various Muslim organisations under the DMK umbrella.

"On that basis, what we are saying is that 16 Muslim MLAs should go (to the assembly). We placed that clearly before them," he said.

As the DMK leadership has pointed out the need to accommodate new entrants such as the DMDK into the fold to further strengthen the alliance, Mohideen said four seats would also be acceptable.

"The DMK suggested that the IUML consider contesting in two seats, one less than the three seats allocated during the previous term, as the party was unable to win the three seats given in the last term," he added.

Stating that theirs is a policy-based alliance, Mohideen indicated that even though the party is yet to decide, they are willing to be flexible.

"In election times, asking for more and getting less is natural. We will be in the DMK alliance regardless of whether they give four, three, two, or even zero seats," Mohideen said.