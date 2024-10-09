Tamil Nadu: Police detain union leaders at Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant

Kanchipuram: Samsung workers affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) continued with their strike at the company's plant in Sriperumbudur on Wednesday. As the protest entered its 31st day, there was a heavy police presence at the protest site.

The police were forced to detain many protesting workers after they indulged in a scuffle with the police who were asking them to move away from certain areas. According to the CPM Tamil Nadu Unit, CITU State President A. Soundararajan and CITU Union leader were detained.

Earlier, CITU state president A Soundararajan warned that there will be many political ramifications if the management does not agree to the demands of the workers and the protest prolongs.

"In the last 30 days, we have not involved any political party. Now, as we have asked for their support, they have started coming, and this will take its political course. Many political ramifications will be there," Soundararajan told ANI.

The Tamil Nadu government had asked the protesting workers to return to work immediately and keep in mind the welfare of other employees.

On Monday, Samsung said it had reached a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with its employees to resolve the protest. However, CITU leaders alleged that Samsung management signed the MoA with workers who were not participating in the strike.

CITU leaders also said that the strike would continue, as their key demand, recognition of the newly-formed union Samsung India Workers' Union (SIWU), was not accepted.

The MoA was signed between the company and the workmen committee. According to the MoA, the company shall, in consultation with the committee, implement measures to enhance the competitiveness of wages.

As an immediate measure and recognition of the current financial situation, the company will provide an interim special incentive, 'Productivity Stabilisation Incentive', equivalent to Rs 5,000 per month. It will be effective from October 2024 to March 2025.

Earlier this month, a 'road roko' was held across Tamil Nadu by the CITU. More than 900 workers participated in the protest in the Kanchipuram district with the police reportedly detaining some workers and releasing them later in the night. A case has been registered against the workers under eight sections.

Beginning on September 9, 2024, hundreds of workers at Samsung India's manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur went on strike, demanding recognition of the newly formed Samsung India Workers' Union and a wage increase. Out of the 1,800 workers at the facility, 1,000 participated in the protest, although the company reported that production at the plant remained unaffected.

Opened in 2007, the Sriperumbudur facility is one of Samsung's two manufacturing plants in India, the other being in Noida. The Tamil Nadu plant produces a range of consumer electronics, including televisions, washing machines, and air conditioners.