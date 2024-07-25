Tamil Nadu Minister Urges Centre to Enforce Cauvery Water Release

Chennai: State Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan appealed to the Union Government to take steps to ensure the Karnataka release Cauvery water as per the Supreme Court directive and maintain the stipulated flow at Biligundlu on daily basis.

The demand made to the Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and the Union Ministers of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna and Raj Bhushan Choudhary in New Delhi on Thursday assumes significance in the backdrop of Karnataka refusing the honour the Supreme Court orders on the release of water to Tamil Nadu, causing consternation to the farmers of Cauvery delta.

Duraimurgan also submitted a memorandum to the Union Ministers in which he said, among other things, that Karnataka should never be given permission to build a dam across the Cauvery at Megadattu.

He also demanded the payment of dues to the State for the refurbishing of 14,306 ponds which worked out to Rs 212 crore.