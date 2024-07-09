Tamil Nadu: Major Reshuffle in Police Department

Chennai: Close on the heels of the transfer of Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and other officers on Monday, a major reshuffle in the police department was announced on Tuesday with a few more shifting City Police Commissioners, including that of Avadi A Amalraj.

Though Amalraj was among the select senior police officers who part in the review meeting and Law and Order chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday morning – Stalin drove straight to the Secretariat from the house of slain BSP State President Armstrong to attend the meeting – he was shunted out in the evening to the Enforcement Bureau of the CID in Chennai.

Abin Dinesh Modak who was in the State Crime Records Bureau as ADGP would be the next Avadi Commissioner replacing Amalraj, and Vinit Deve Wankhade, ADGP Administration in the DGP’s office, has been shifted to the post of ADGP headquarters in the DGP’s office to fill the vacancy caused by the transfer of Davidson Devasirvatham to Law and Order on Monday.

G Venkatraman, ADGP crime branch CID, has been transferred to post left by Wankhade and T S Anbu has been given full additional charge of the crime branch CID.

The other City commissioners who have been shifted are: Praveen Kumar Abhinapu from Tiruppur to Salem, B Vijaylakshmi from Salem to the Armed Reserve as IGP and Lakshmi from Armed Reserve to Tiruppur as Commissioner.

Of the total 18 transfers announced, there is one of a DGP – Rajeev Kumar to the Crime Against Women and Children branch – and the rest are that of ADGPs and IGPs.