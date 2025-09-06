Tamil Nadu Leaders Protest Bomb Attack On Town Panchayat Leader

Chennai: Leaders of several opposition parties in the State expressed their consternation over the alleged bomb attack on the chairperson of the Aduthurai Town Panchayat, Ma Ka Stalin, at his office on Friday when the group of assailants barged in and hurled bombs.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, speaking at a campaign meeting in Kambam on Friday, said that there was no protection for common people in the State as two persons who were with the chairman were injured.

Among the other leaders who put out messages against the attack on the town panchayat chairperson were PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who, in a statement, said that about 7000 murders had taken place in the State after the DMK came to power.

BJP State President Nainar Nagenthiran wanted the assailants to be arrested immediately. He said it was shocking to hear that there was an attempt on the life of the PMK’s Thanjavur district secretary using petrol bombs in broad daylight. He blamed the increase in crimes on the State police.