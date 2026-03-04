 Top
Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan-led MNM Holds Seat Sharing Talks With DMK

Tamil Nadu
4 March 2026 5:54 PM IST

"As per the guidance of our leader (Kamal Haasan), we have submitted our data to them (DMK). We will be able to know about the next course of action during the coming days,Arunachalam said.

Kamal Haasan, MNM party's general secretary A Arunachalam, flanked by senior party colleagues, Images Source: @maiamofficial

Chennai: Actor-Politician Kamal Haasan-led MNM on Wednesday held seat-sharing talks with the DMK for the forthcoming Assembly polls. The party's general secretary, A. Arunachalam, flanked by senior party colleagues, including former IPS officer A G Mourya, said he had given the details to the DMK committee led by its treasurer T R Baalu on how MNM would be able to strengthen the alliance in the state.

Image Source: @maiamofficial X account

"Today, discussions were held between the DMK seat-sharing committee and the panel formed by Makkal Needhi Maiam. The discussion was around how MNM would be able to strengthen this alliance. We provided some data on that," Arunachalam told reporters at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters.

The DMK leaders informed us that the details would be presented to Chief Minister M K Stalin, he added. "As per the guidance of our leader (Kamal Haasan), we have submitted our data to them (DMK). We will be able to know about the next course of action during the coming days," he said.
Asked about how many seats MNM was planning to contest, Arunachalam said, "Primary level talks have taken place today. We cannot share those details (seat sharing) in public.
