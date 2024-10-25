Tamil Nadu: It’s target 2026, says Vijay waiting to meet cadre

In his third letter, welcoming supporters to the event, he insisted on the precautionary measures to be taken by the cadre while travelling to the venue, where he would be waiting with open arms to receive them and interact with them.

At Vikravandi and places around it, the police had already swung into action to prevent traffic snarls on the highway connecting Trichy with Chennai. Vehicles have already been diverted through an alternative road to avoid overcrowding in the region, where a traffic jam could lead to chaos on the roads.

The local people have already started visiting the venue to have a look at it as they expect a grand spectacle in the otherwise sleepy area. Sources said that most of the work related to the setting up of the venue had been completed and the giant cutouts had given the people a broad idea on the policies of the nascent party.

Closing his letter to the care with the slogan ‘victory is ours,’ Vijay has only made clear that his aspiration was to capture power in the State in 2026 but has already set in motion the work for it though the Assembly elections that are one and a half years away. It is to make his entry into the political arena a grandiose affair, he has planned the colourful show at V Salai, where he would be unveiling his plans, strategies, policies, principles and aspirations.

He has told cadre to come with the party flag to the conference venue, where the flags have started fluttering in lakhs across the length and breadth of the ground that will be the cynosure of all eyes in the State on Sunday.

It is learnt that arrangements have been made to telecast the event live in as many Tamil television channels as possible, while several YouTube channels have already mushroomed on the social media horizon putting with glowing ‘content’ on the conference.

Perhaps those channels might go to town with their presentations after the policies and principles are unveiled, when the traditional television and social media channels would hold discussions on the merits, demerits, rights and wrongs of the new party based on their political and other perspectives.