Tamil Nadu Increases DA to 58%

Tamil Nadu
13 Nov 2025 9:59 PM IST

The DA increase would benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners

Tamil nadu CM MK Stalin (Source: DC)

Chennai: Giving in to the long pending demand of State government employees and teachers, the government announced a three percent increase in payment of dearness allowance (DA) taking it from the present 55 percent to 58 percent with retrospective effect on July 1.

The employees and the unions they are affiliated to have been asking for the DA hike ever since the Union Government gave a 3 percent increase to its employees from July 1 through an order issued in April.

The DA increase would benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, an official press release said on Thursday.

