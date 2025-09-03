Tamil Nadu Headmaster Filmed Making Students Press Her Legs; Probe Launched

A video of children pressing the legs of their headmaster inside a classroom at Maveripatti Primary School in Harur, Tamil Nadu, has gone viral, drawing widespread outrage.

The footage shows headmaster Kalaivani lying on a table while instructing students to massage her legs. Around 30 children are enrolled in the village school. After the video circulated on social media, education authorities visited the premises and launched an enquiry. Officials said further action would be taken once the probe report is submitted.

The incident comes amid recent reports of misconduct in schools in neighbouring Kerala. On August 11, a Class 10 student in Kasaragod suffered a ruptured eardrum after being allegedly assaulted by his headmaster at Kundamkuzhi Government Higher Secondary School. In another case, a Class 5 student in Cochin Public School, Thrikkakara, was allegedly punished for being late by being locked alone in a dark room after being made to run laps. Education Minister V. Sivankutty has ordered inquiries into both incidents.