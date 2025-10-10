Tamil Nadu Gramasabais to Decide on Removing Caste Names of Public Places

 Top
Tamil Nadu
DC Correspondent
10 Oct 2025 2:18 AM IST

Issuing a set of instructions to be followed at the meetings, the village councils were told to identify three essential requirements of the people and take a decision on them after deliberations.

Tamil Nadu government.

Chennai:Village councils (gramasabai) would meet on Saturday, October 11, all over the State and decide on, among other things, removing the derogatory caste names given to hamlets, roads, streets, water resources and public properties, the government announced.

Among the other items in the agenda for the meetings are fighting dengue through controlling mosquitoes, precautions to be taken against the Northeast monsoon, various welfare schemes of the Union and State governments like PMAGY, Thayumanavar, Swachh Bharat and so on.

The meetings would also discuss the accounts relating to the various projects undertaken by the villages and also about auditing them.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
