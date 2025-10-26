Tamil Nadu Govt Withdraws Amendment to Private Universities Act

Chennai: Soon after the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association came up with a hard hitting statement flaying the State government for moving a Bill in the last session of the Assembly for the creation of a new category of ‘Brown Field Universities,’ State Minister for Higher Education Kovi Chezhian announced the withdrawal of the Bill that was introduced on October 16 at the behest of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The employees association alleged that the Bill aimed at converting government aided colleges into private colleges and said that it would be detrimental to the progress of the State. The Union refuted the Minister’s claim that the new category of colleges would create world class institutions of higher education in the State and said that only government run institutions would reach that level of excellence and cited the example of IITs, AIIMS and Central Universities.

Private universities would only be run on profit motive and they would not uphold social justice, the union said, demanding the withdrawal of the Bill. Such a move would be a setback for higher education in the State, the union said.

Chezhian said the opposition to the move expressed in the Assembly, in social media and other forums led to reconsideration of the Bill, which would be taken back now. He said that the Government wanted the number of universities in the State to go up and only proposed to relax some of the regulations for private universities.

The government had ensured that the welfare of students, teaching and other staff of the aided colleges were not affected through the introduction of the Bill, he said. Now the Bill would take the opinion and views of educationalists, experts and education department officials and take appropriate action.

The government had never wanted to compromise on its principles in upholding social justice, the Minister said that it had not given permission for deemed to be universities because they did adhere to the reservation policy.