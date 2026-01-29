Tamil Nadu Govt Priority Is to Improve Infrastructure in Chennai

Chennai: The DMK government, giving top priority for been improving the infrastructure facilities in Chennai had spent crores of rupees on a wide range of projects and one of them had been the construction of a rainwater drainage system that had eliminated the possibility of another flood like the one that devastated the State capital in 2015, Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Speaking at the inauguration of Ambedkar marriage hall at Perambur High Road under the North Chennai development scheme on Thursday, he said the government took up the construction of 1,422 km of drainage at a cost of Rs 6,495 crore and had completed the work on 1077 km, costing Rs 4,309 crore.

Most of the development in Chennai came up during the DMK regimes, he said, referring the over bridges, he said, adding that construction of 19 more bridges at an expense of Rs 516 crore was on and the laying of roads at a cost of Rs 2,359.75 crore spanning 3,455 km had been taken up.

He also listed the other development projects undertaken by his government in Chennai.