Tamil Nadu Governor Walks Out of Assembly Over Anthem Dispute

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the State Legislative Assembly without delivering the customary address on the opening day of the first session of the year.

The Governor arrived to address the House in the presence of leaders from multiple political parties. He reportedly demanded that the national anthem be played after the Tamil anthem. When Speaker M. Appavu refused, the Governor left the House without reading the opening address.

This marks the third consecutive year that Governor Ravi has skipped the customary address. In 2024 and 2025 as well, he did not deliver the address, with a similar walkout last year over the national anthem not being played at the start of his speech.

Following the incident, Raj Bhavan issued a press release explaining the reasons behind the Governor’s walkout. The statement alleged that the Governor’s microphone was repeatedly switched off and that he was not allowed to speak.

The release further claimed that rising atrocities against Dalits and sexual violence against Dalit women were completely ignored in the prepared speech. It also alleged that the national anthem was “once again insulted” and that a fundamental constitutional duty was disregarded.

Separately, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu. “Warm birthday greetings to Shri M. Appavu, Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and a long life,” Birla posted on X.