Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi, CM MK Stalin, Palaniswami Congratulate VP

Chennai: Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss were among the leaders in Tamil Nadu who greeted C P Radhakrishnan on his election as Vice President of India on Tuesday.

Ravi said the election of Radhakrishnan would help Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advance his ongoing initiatives to preserve, promote and glorify Tamil language, culture and heritage.

In his message on X, Stalin said he hoped the Vice President would discharge his duties with steadfast resolve to the Constitutional framework and the ideals of the nation and also commended the rival candidate Sudershan Reddy for his determined fight that upheld the spirit of India’s democracy.

Describing the victory as a recognition of Radhakrishnan’s good work as Governor in a few States, as Member of Parliament and as BJP leader, Palaniswami thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top honchos of the BJP for choosing a leader from Tamil Nadu for the Vice President’s post.

Anbumani Ramadoss wished the Vice President to reach greater heights and hoped that he would bring a good name for the State.