 Top
Home » Southern States » Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Approves 3 Bills

Tamil Nadu
13 Nov 2025 9:51 PM IST

Governor R.N. Ravi approves three Tamil Nadu Bills, including amendments to Panchayat Act and Vocational Education Admissions

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.
x
Tamil nadu Governor R N Ravi

Chennai: Governor R N Ravi has approved three Bills passed by the State Assembly and sent to him for his approval.

Among the Bills was one to extend the tenure of officers appointed to manage the local body governments, another one was the fifth draft amendment to the Panchayat Act.

The third approval was given for the Tamil Nadu Vocational Education Institutions Admission Amendment Bill.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Governor R N Ravi chennai passed three bills state assembly 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X