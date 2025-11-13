Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi Approves 3 Bills
Chennai: Governor R N Ravi has approved three Bills passed by the State Assembly and sent to him for his approval.
Among the Bills was one to extend the tenure of officers appointed to manage the local body governments, another one was the fifth draft amendment to the Panchayat Act.
The third approval was given for the Tamil Nadu Vocational Education Institutions Admission Amendment Bill.
