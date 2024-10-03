Tamil Nadu Government to Explore Possibility of Using Excess Cauvery Water

Chennai: The State government that had been implementing several schemes for the benefit of farmers in Dharmapuri district in the past three years would explore the possibility of diverting the excess water from River Cauvery to the lakes in the parched regions of Dharmapuri district, an official press release said.

Acceeding to the long time demand of farmers, the Dharmapuri-Cauvery Surplus Water scheme would be implemented after studying the feasibility of the project and its legal implications by ensuring that it did not affect farmers in the State, the release said.

The Water Resources Department had been studying the possibility of drawing the excess water near Neruppur in Pennagaram taluk for taking it to the dry regions of Dharmapuri district, the release said, adding the project should take into account the verdicts of the courts and the tribunals on the Cauvery Water dispute,

The release also gave a long list of the schemes that had been launched by the government for the benefit of farmers in Dharmapuri district in the past three years.