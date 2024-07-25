Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Saved 42,224 Lives

Chennai: The State Fire and Rescue department saved 42,224 lives and protected property worth Rs 605 crore in the last three years when they responded to 61,288 fire alerts and attended to 2,57,209 rescue calls while the police department ensured that there were no untoward incidents in any of the festivals and events that saw a huge gathering of people.

Law and order were maintained well during the DMK rule in the State, earning encomiums from all over the country and several special schemes of the government, like the payment of Rs 5000 to each of the 1.17 lakh police personnel as Corona relief, costing the exchequer Rs 58.50 crore, were highly appreciated.

The government was keen on strengthening the infrastructure of the department and vehicles costing Rs 44.46 crore were provided to the newly formed Avadi and Tambaram police commissionerates. Also, 58 new women police stations were opened in the three years when 21 fire and rescue stations were inaugurated.

For the benefit of prisoners, one lakh books were collected through donations and all kinds of jails were developed at a cost of Rs 2.80 crore.

Tamil Nadu police was the first in the country that went for modernisation during the period of M Karunanidhi as Chief Minister and ever since it has been keeping the force well equipped in all aspects.