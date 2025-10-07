Tamil Nadu Emerging as India’s Aerospace, Defence Innovation Hub: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is soaring as an aerospace and defence innovation hub of the country, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

The state has secured investments of Rs 23,000 crore in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, he said, after inaugurating a Conclave on Aerospace and Defence Sectors 2025 here, organised by the Industries department.

"With Rs 23,000 crore in investments in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, advanced UAV systems, frontier aerospace research and strong integration into global supply chains, Tamil Nadu is taking flight as India's aerospace, space and defence innovation hub," he said.

Aimed at boosting investments and providing industries an opportunity to explore the sectors, for the first time, the industries department has organised the AeroDefCon 2025.

The Chief Minister said, "This is not just an exhibition. It is a platform to identify new industries, manufacturers and form collaborations with them."

Noting that Tamil Nadu has been making a mark in every industry in the State, he said, "The State is becoming a leader in the manufacturing sector. "Do you know that Tamil Nadu accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the total automobile exports from the country?" he asked.

Nearly two-thirds of the total electric vehicles produced in the country are from Tamil Nadu, he added. Giving statistics, he said Tamil Nadu ranks first among states in electronics exports from India, and its worth stood at USD 14.6 billion in FY 2024-25. The state is also home to over 45,000 industries.



Later, in a social media post, Stalin shared images from the conference and said, "Inaugurated the AeroDefCon2025, a global confluence of 300 plus enterprises, 1,000 plus delegates and 8,000 business-to-business meetings."

Referring to the Rs 23,000 crore investments in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, he said projects worth Rs 5,000 crore have been implemented. "We have a set a target of attracting Rs 75,000 crore (Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor) as investments by 2032."

According to the CM, Chennai serves as a research and maritime hub, while Coimbatore provides expertise in micro-engineering. Hosur specialises in aerospace and electronics, Salem focuses on high technology products and Tiruchirappalli is a centre for production of heavy industries, he added.

"These cities demonstrate that every region in Tamil Nadu as an ideal location for investment," he said. Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu would actively support the development of Indian space programme. The government has also laid out a clear roadmap for the progress of economic development in Tuticorin district.

Appealing to the industrialists at the venue, he said Tamil Nadu has an industry favourable climate with presence of skilled workers. While large companies are driving TN's growth, he said more than 700 micro, small and medium enterprises, in space and defence sectors were contributing to the state's economic development.

"Tamil Nadu is prepared. Multinational companies need not wait to invest in State.", he said. With 19 countries participating in the conference, Stalin said, "Let us all unite and work for the industrial development. Tamil Nadu will extend its support to achieve your targets."

"Tamil Nadu should be a leading hub for manufacturing and exports and to achieve that your support is needed", he said. Stalin said his government would always stand by scientists, industrialists, entrepreneurs and investors who work to create an innovative, export-oriented, self-reliant India in the aerospace, naval and defence sectors.