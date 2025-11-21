Tamil Nadu: ECI Ensures Forms Reach Transgenders

Chennai: In the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Electoral Rolls, which is in progress in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission of India has issued instructions that genuine electors, particularly old, sick, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), poor and other vulnerable groups are facilitated to the extent possible including through deployment of volunteers.

A statement from the State Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said on Friday that 4,81,284 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and 9,464 Third gender electors had been enrolled in the Electoral Roll.

The Enumeration forms are being distributed through the concerned Booth level officers among the Third gender electors and as well as the Persons with Disabilities (PwD), whose names already figure in the Electoral Roll. Necessary assistance is provided to them for filling up Enumeration forms through the Volunteers.

The District Election Officers and the Electoral Registration Officers have been directed to have helpdesks to facilitate those Third gender electors and as well as the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) electors who do not have Electors Photo Identity Cards during the Claims and Objections phase, which commences on December 9.