Tamil Nadu Dy CM Announces Expansion of KUMT

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that new beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT), the scheme paying Rs 1000 assistance a month to women, would get the amount from December 15 as the process for expanding the scheme was on.

Participating in a debate on the scheme in the State Assembly on Thursday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said 2 lakh applications were received in the special camps organized for including more beneficiaries to the scheme that now pays the assistance to 1.14 women in the State.

With the Chief Minister, M K Stalin, announcing some relaxations to the eligibility criteria for the scheme like including those owning four wheelers bought on government subsidy and families getting old age pension, more women would qualify for the KMUT assistance, he said.

The scheme was launched on September 15, 2023, and each of the beneficiaries would have collected Rs 26,000 so far, he said, taking the total government outlay on it to Rs 30,000 crore, he said.

After the conclusion of the ‘Ungaludun Stalin’ camps, applications would be processed for the new beneficiaries and the payment would start from December 15, he said.