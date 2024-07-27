Tamil Nadu: CM’s Relief Handed Over To Kin of Driver Who Saved Kids

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who announced the relief, instructed the State Minister for Tamil Development and Information, M P Saminathan, to visit the grieving family members of Semaliappan, who stopped the bus on the side of the road when he developed chest pain on Wednesday, and hand over the cheque.

The bus was taking children back home after school on the Coimbatore to Trichy highway when the incident took place near the Vellakoil old police quarters.