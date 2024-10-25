Tamil Nadu CM’s Field Inspections to Begin From Nov 5

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin would go on field inspection in all the districts, starting from Coimbatore on November 5 and 6, with a view to meet the expectations of the people that his government would implement all the welfare projects that have been launched.

Once the field inspection of the government projects were over, he would start reviewing the party activities and also meet the party cadre personally, Stalin wrote in an epistle to party workers on Friday assuring them that the welfare schemes would continue.

Stressing on the DMK’s style of functioning that involved meeting and interacting with the cadre following the advice of party founder C N Annadurai who said ‘reach out to the people, live with them,’ Stalin enunciated his recent visits to various places across the State and his official visit to the United States of America to lure investments for the State.

Even as he left for the US, he had told his Cabinet colleagues to prepare reports on the activities of their respective ministries and also the work in their districts and when he and the senior colleagues of the Cabinet were going through the reports and gearing up to review projects left pending by the previous government, the North East monsoon set in, he said.

Since the start of the monsoon season saw heavy rains leading to water logging in some places, the government acted fast to ensure there was flooding and succeeded but the opposition parties – he indirectly referred to the AIADMK - started spreading canards against the government unsuccessfully.

Narrating his visit to Namakkal, he said he received an overwhelming reception with the people appreciating the good work of the government in the last three years. He said that he had told the people that he would start reviewing the welfare schemes in all the districts to ensure that the benefits had reached the people from November.