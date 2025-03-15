Tamil Nadu: CM wants affirmation of States’ autonomy in finance, education

Chennai: Demanding an affirmation of the States’ autonomy in dealing with subjects like finance and education, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the federal philosophy of the country had come under threat in recent times, acknowledging the role of the judiciary in ensuring the sovereignty of the Constitution and protecting the rights of the States.

Addressing a meeting organized in the Madras High Court to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the 160th year of the setting up of the Madras Bar Association, Stalin reiterated his demand for the opening of a Supreme Court bench in Chennai for the benefit of litigants and also the members of the Bar.

He said the judiciary played a major role in shaping democracy and listed out the facilities that the State government had established for the judiciary in the State and promised to do more.

That India was a democratic, Socialist, Secular Republic was ensured by the upholding of the basic principles of Justice, Equality, Freedom and Fraternity enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution, he said.