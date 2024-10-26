 Top
Tamil Nadu
DC Correspondent
25 Oct 2024 7:13 PM GMT
Tamil Nadu CM tells authorities to rush relief to rain victims
Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin. Chief Minister M K Stalin called Madurai District Collector, M S Sangeetha, and enquired about the relief work undertaken there in view of the heavy rains on Saturday.

Stalin also urged the Minister for Commercial Tax and Registration P Moorthy and Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to rush relief to the people affected by the rain and expedite rescue operations.

Heavy rains in the temple city has caused widespread flooding and disrupted normal life.

