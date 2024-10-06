Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s people friendly measures earn praise

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin's people friendly measures are earning praise from many beneficiaries and the efforts made by him to return to the original owners 2002.21 acre of land that were acquired by the Housing and Urban Development Board but was not put to use saw 10 beneficiaries meeting him and thanking him on Friday.

The demand for the return of the land that had not been utilized by the government for the purpose that it was acquired had been made by those who donated the land for a long time. Only after Stalin took over, the applications were processed and necessary action taken, an official press release said.

At the behest of the chief minister, complaint boxes were placed at 16 spots by the housing board and through them 4488 applications were received. They were processed and necessary action taken, the release said.

Among the others who called on the Chief Minister were teachers who were named for the national best teacher award for the year 2004 from the State. A total of 102 teachers from 38 districts in the State had applied for the award online and two of them were presented with the best teacher award.

Both the teachers, R Gopinath from Vellore district and R S Muraldharan from Madurai met the Chief Minister and received his greetings.

Also 500 students received cheques totalling Rs 50 lakh as scholarship for higher studies and the Chief Minister personally handed over the assistance to 10 of them. The students were children of poor priests working in temples where one time poojas are now performed with aid from the State government.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 19 plan schemes implemented in 8 districts at a cost of Rs 83.19 crore through video conference from the Secretariat. The schemes include construction of check dams, renovation of canals, rebuilding of dams, new ponds and office buildings at various places.

The award instituted in the name of M Karunanidhi for exemplary artistes to commemorate the centenary of the former Chief Minister was also given away by Stalin to Tamil poet Mu Metha and film playback singer P Sushila.