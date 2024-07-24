Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Modi to Govern Equally

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to administer the country by treating all as equals and give up the idea of victimizing those who defeated the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections by thinking about the nation since the elections were over, as he himself had averred.

Following up on his hard hitting reaction to the Union Budget on Tuesday pointing out the discrimination against Tamil Nadu and his decision to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting, which had triggered a demand for other Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled States to follow, Stalin put out a message on X addressing Modi and reminding him that the elections were over.

In the message he warned the Prime Minister that he would be alienated if he ran the government on the basis of his political likes and dislikes. He told Modi not to be desperate to seek revenge on those who vanquished the BJP in the elections but to run the government for everyone in the country.



The Union Budget might save the BJP government but not the nation, Stalin said in the message, in which he also uploaded a video of MPs from the State protesting against the neglect of Tamil Nadu in the Budget by holding placards at the entrance of Parliament. The MPs were raising slogans in Tamil demanding justice for the State.



The DMK is likely to intensify its fight against the Union Government’s refusal to make allocations in the Budget for new projects and also for reneging in sanctioning funds for developmental projects like the Chennai Metro Rail and compensation for the two major natural disasters of 2023.



For, it would help the DMK create a narrative about the BJP being not in favour of the people of Tamil Nadu as the budgetary allocations are in black and white in the public domain and whip up regional sentiments that would come handy in the Assembly elections that are just less than two years away.



Since the BJP, too, is seriously working with an objective to win the Assembly elections or at least make a mark by capturing a substantial number of constituencies, the DMK has to counter it through such narratives to keep the people by its side.

