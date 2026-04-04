Attack On Religious Freedom: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin On FCRA Amendment Bill

Kanyakumari : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Saturday said the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 targets minority communities and threatens religious freedom.

He expressed concern that thousands of Christian schools and colleges could be affected and accused the Centre of using Prime Minister Modi's attendance at Christian events as a mere eyewash.

While addressing a rally in Nagercoil, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "Minority communities are being targeted today. Due to amendments to the FCRA law, Christians are deeply angered. There are alleged plans to confiscate their properties. Prime Minister Modi is attending Christian events merely as an eyewash. Thousands of Christian colleges and schools across India could be affected. This is seen as an attack on religious freedom."

The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting."

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that minorities are receiving greater attention under the Government of India. He accused the Congress of treating Muslims as a vote bank and clarified that only illegal FCRA accounts would be impacted by the proposed changes.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "I am the Minority Affairs Minister. Before PM Modi became the prime minister, the minorities in the country were being ignored.

Congress used to treat the minorities, particularly the Muslim community, as its vote bank. The micro minorities are also being given due importance under our govt. I want to tell the Muslim community that Congress is treating their community as a vote bank which is harmful for Muslims Why should they become a vote bank of one party? We are for everybody. Only the illegal FCRA accounts will be affected."