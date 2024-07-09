Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, EPS Call on Armstrong’s Family

Chennai: Four days after former BSP State President Armstrong was killed by an unidentified gang, his house in Ayanavaram saw a stream of VVIP visitors, including Chief Minister M K Stalin who called on his wife Porkodi and other family members to express condolences and also console them.

The Chief Minister assured the family that the culprits behind the murder would be brought to book without fail. The State government had provided security for the funeral of Armstrong, who was hacked to death by the gang on Friday,

The other political leaders who visited the family to personally convey their condolences were Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami, VCK general secretary Thol Thirumavalavan, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Palaniswami, in a message on twitter , said the family of Armstrong and BSP State office bearers had raised doubts over the persons who surrendered to the police being the real killers and wanted the actual culprits to be brought to book.

He said that he paid floral tributes to the deceased leader at his residence and prayed to the Almighty to give the inner strength to the family members to overcome their grief.

Anbumani Ramadoss also visited the house and spoke to family members of Armstrong, besides Thirumavalavan, who has paid homage to the deceased leader soon after he passed away and also by attending the funeral on Sunday night.