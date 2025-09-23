Tamil Nadu CM Launches Chennai One App For City Travel

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled an App, ‘Chennai One,’ which is India’s first integrated public transport ticketing system, for the benefit of those using public transport, particularly those new to the metropolis or going on a route unfamiliar to them, on Monday.

Launched by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), the nodal agency for transport in Chennai, the App would, to start with, integrate Metro Rail, MTC bus services, Namma Yatri auto rickshaws and taxis.

MRTS services and suburban trains would soon be also integrated with the App, which would be a QR-based ticketing and journey planner, CUMTA said.

Aimed at helping commuters dispense with agonizing long waits in queues, the App will remove the confusion that harried travelers in the city go through, unable to decide on which service to take from where when they have to reach a destination with no direct connectivity.

Taking diverse modes of transport with a single QR ticket will also help commuters save time and help overcome the problem of deciding on shifting from one transport system and also looking for exact change to buy tickets, a problem that commuters face on a regular basis with brash bus conductors.

By downloading the App on iOS and Android platforms, commuters can expect a seamless travel in Chennai, CUMTA said.

The App is designed in such a way that will provide the complete roadmap for the commuters using it, guiding them on the points where they will have to change from bus to Metrorail to auto rickshaws or taxis and from where to take the next service.

The phenomenal growth seen by Chennai had led to commuters getting confused over the mode of transport to reach their destinations. Chennai One will remove the confusion and also help in saving time.

If a commuter has to cover a long distance from one end of the city to the other, the App will guide them on the bus to take from a far-flung point suburb to a bus stop inside the city that is close to a Metrorail station, from where they will reach a station having access to other modes of transport that would take them to their destinations.

Visitors to the city, newcomers and those having to travel to unfamiliar parts of the city will find the App beneficial in not only choosing the right route but also doing away with the traditional practice of making enquiries enroute for directions.