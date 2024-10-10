Tamil Nadu CM greets Omar’s alliance in J&K

Chennai: Congratulating the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference-Congress alliance for their stupendous victory in the Assembly elections, Chief Minister M K Stain described it as a mandate to fulfil the aspirations of restoring the dignity and Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

‘This moment marks the beginning of a just and inclusive future that honours the hopes of every Kashmiri,’ he said in a message on X, in and congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the victory of the alliance.

The election results in Haryana and the J&K have created a stir among the political parties in the State with many leaders reacting to it. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the victory in J&K had ‘effectively halted the intentions of fascists seeking to undermine the statehood of J&K.

Hoping that the aspirations of the J&K people would be fulfilled, he said the significant mandate demonstrated the people’s support for democratic forces.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, in his X message, said the people of J&K had taught a fitting lesson to the BJP and regretted that the election results in Haryana deviated from the exit poll findings. A strong opposition had emerged in Haryana, where unity among the opposition parties would have stopped the victory of BJP.

Commenting on the Haryana results, TNCC president K Selvaperunthogai said that the Congress did not lose the election but was defeated by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Congress party would appeal against the ECI as the results were unacceptable to it since the people of Haryana had voted against the BJP with a view to teaching it a lesson for suppressing the farmers’ agitation.