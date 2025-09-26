Tamil Nadu CM Exults Over Recognition for Dugong Conservation

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin exulted over the global recognition to the Dugong conservation efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu government in the Palk Straits off the coasts of Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts and congratulated the State Forest Department and Omcar Foundation for the their active participation in the project.

The resolution praising the pioneering effort of the State Government was passed ahead of the World Conservation Congress 2025 of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to be held at Abu Dhabi from October 9 to 15 through an online voting, Stalin said in a message on X on Thursday.

The Dugong conservation reserve, covering 448.34 square kilometers in the Palk Bay, was established by the State government on September 21, 2022.