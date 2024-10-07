Chennai Air Show: Tamil Nadu CM Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 5 lakh

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from Chief Minister's General Relief Fund to the kin of the deceased who died during the Indian Air Force (IAF) aerial display over Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday.

Five people died due to heatstroke during the IAF aerial display and they were among the thousands who came to witness the event.In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "It is extremely painful and sad that five people died due to heatstroke and medical reasons while attending the Air Force program in Chennai."Stalin also conveyed his condolences apart from announcing the ex-gratia amount. "Apart from conveying my deepest condolences to the bereaved family, I have also ordered Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund," he further said.