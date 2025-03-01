Tamil Nadu: BJP declines invitation to March 5 meeting

Chennai:BJP State President K Annamalai said that his party would not take part in the March 5 all-party meeting called by the Chief Minister M K Stalin because the fear of the State losing Parliament seats in the delimitation exercise was an imaginary and baseless one being deliberately spread even before the Delimitation Commission had announced the process.

In his letter to the Chief Minister on Saturday, Annamalai also dealt with the three-language issue and raised the question as to why a government school student was deprived of an opportunity to learn a third language when private school students were enjoying it.



Announcing that his party would launch a signature campaign on March 5 in support of the three-language policy for all students in the State as recommended by the National Education Policy, the BJP leader accused the DMK government of not providing safety to women in the State.



He also questioned the source of Stalin's claim that the delimitation would be carried out on the basis of population and said that if had the fear of losing seats he could have raised the issue in Parliament through the 39 members of the INDI Alliance instead of raising it one morning through social media posts.