Tamil Nadu Announces Rs 102 Crore Package to Boost Paddy Production

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government will implement a special package to increase the paddy area and food grain production during Kar, Kuruvai and Sornavari seasons, in 29 non-Cauvery Delta districts at an outlay of Rs 102 crore, state Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerslvam informed the Assembly on Saturday.

The package includes a subsidy for machine planting and quality certified seeds to farmers. A similar package will be provided to farmers in the Delta districts to increase the area and food grain production during Kuruvai and a sum of Rs 58 crore will be allocated for the purpose, he said. Paddy is cultivated on an area of 18 lakh acres in the Cauvery delta districts and 34 lakh acres in non-delta districts in the state.

Making a slew of announcements while presenting the Agriculture Budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly, the fifth after the DMK stormed to power in 2021, Panneerselvam said the government would arrange an international exposure visit for farmers to help them adopt modern technologies to increase production and productivity in paddy crop.

"To help farmers learn the latest technologies and implement the same in their fields, 100 progressive farmers will be taken for an exposure visit to Japan, China and Vietnam for which Rs 2 crore will be allocated," the Minister said.

The government would unveil the Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy to promote the growing of valuable trees such as Sandal, Red Sanders, Mahogany and Rosewood and to simplify the procedures related to registration, felling, transportation and marketing of timber and to achieve a greener Tamil Nadu.

"Trees improve crop productivity by aiding in rainfall and enhance soil health by shedding biomass. Therefore, agroforestry is encouraged to provide additional income to farmers through the cultivation of high-value trees," Panneerselvam said in his Budget speech that lasted for a little over one-and-a-half hours.

Also, 1,000 Chief Minister's Farmers Service Centres will be established at an estimated cost ranging between Rs 10-20 lakh, with 30 percent subsidy amounting to Rs 3-6 lakh per centre. An amount of Rs 42 crore from the State Budget will be earmarked for this scheme.

These centres will serve as hubs for agricultural support, offering essential inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and other farming necessities. Additionally, they will provide expert guidance on enhancing crop productivity, pest and disease management, adoption of modern technologies, and value-addition techniques. The expertise of agriculture graduates and diploma holders will be leveraged for the welfare of farmers and agricultural development, he added.

Rs 24 crore was allocated from state funds during 2025-2026 to encourage summer ploughing to cover three lakh acres at the rate of Rs 2,000 per hectare. Malaivazh Uzhavar Munnetra Thittam (The hill farmers development scheme) will be implemented this year at Rs 22.80 crore for the welfare of 63,000 hill farmers in 20 districts

The scheme covers minor millet cultivation, distribution of inputs, area expansion in vegetable crops, farm machinery, value addition, Micro Irrigation and Integrated Farming System, and taking steps to provide Kisan credit cards to these beneficiaries. Maize production will be enhanced in an area of 1.87 lakh acres at an outlay of Rs 40.27 crore under Union and State funds. Natural farming will be encouraged in 37 districts at an outlay of Rs 12 crore.

Crop Insurance Scheme will be implemented to protect farmers from income loss and sustain their livelihoods in the event of crop damages due to natural calamities, he said and added this scheme will be implemented during 2025-26 for Rs 841 crore to cover 35 lakh acres.

"Over the past four years, Rs 1,631.53 crore has been distributed as relief to 20.84 lakh farmers for damages caused in agricultural and horticultural crops. Additionally, Rs 5,242 crore was provided as crop insurance compensation to 30 lakh farmers in the past four years," Panneerselvam said.