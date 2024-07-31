Tamil Nadu: Alumni Requests Principal's Canning to Relive School Days

Chennai: A video of Principal canning students has emerged online, which may take us to our schooling days and to our surprise, it was the wish of the students to be canned by the principal.



The incident took place in a school in Tamil Nadu and the persons seen in the video are the old students of the school, who are dressed up in school uniforms.





The alumni are from different fields which includes Collectors, Police officers, doctors, lawyers, teachers and businessmen and it was their wish to be canned by the principal.



The reason behind this strange wish was that they wanted to be reminded of their school life and also they believe that as a result of the canning they have reached a higher level in their life.



They also believe that the cane they received from the principal is equal to blessing.