Tamil Nadu: AIADMK to Hold Protest on October 9

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a protest fast by his party’s Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai members at Madurai on October 9, Wednesday, to protest against the DMK government’s failure to implement the promises made in its election manifesto like the provision of 10 lakh jobs a year and another 5.50 lakh government postings.

Flaying the DMK government for dropping some welfare schemes for women, launched by the AIADMK government, like the gold for thali, subsidy to women buying two wheelers and laptops for students, Palaniswami accused the government of failing to increase the storage position at the Mullaiperiyar reservoir at the level of 152 feet as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The protest to be held at the Madurai Pazhaganandam Jayam theatre MGR Tidal from 9 am to 5 pm with most of the top honchos of the party in the southern districts taking part in it would also highlight concerns like the law and order collapse in the State and the increase in drug usage among the people, he said in a statement on Saturday.

Palaniswami, in another statement, criticized the State government for tax rise in the State and said that the power traffic had been upwardly revised three times and property tax had seen an increase of 100 per cent.

He also demanded the withdrawal of the resolutions passed in the Chennai Corporation for six per cent tax rise and the privatization of burial grounds and the ensuring of job security for sanitary workers who had put in more than 15 years of service.