Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay’s Maiden Epistle to Cadre

Chennai: The successful organization of the first conference of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on October 27 would prove to the naysayers that the fledgling party had entered politics not just for the sake of it but with a vitality to storm the political arena and emerge triumphant in the elections, party founder president Vijay said on Friday.

In his maiden epistle to his party cadre, announcing the formal launch of the construction work for setting up the venue for the conference to be held at V Salai near Vikravandi in Villupuram district, the party founder said doubters had been raising questions like ‘do they know anything about politics?’ ‘what do they know about a conference?’ and ‘Can they put up a sustained fight in the political arena and win?’

All those who were judging them would understand that they had evolved from a people’s organization to a movement to fight for people’s rights by working alongside the public once the event was over, he said, adding that the conference would see the unveiling of the policies and principles of the party.

In fact, the conference to proclaim the objectives would be a festival celebrating the party’s principles, the same principles that would put the party on the path of victory, the thought of which alone would rouse all those who love the motherland, he said.

Calling upon the cadre to maintain absolute discipline and restraint even if the conference, which would be more of a family gathering bringing the party’s brave men, courageous women and their families to a single place, turned out to be an occasion calling for celebration, jubilation and joviality, he reminded them that TVK cadre were different.

That the members were not like those from other political parties should be proved to the world and the contrast should be showcased through the disciplined behavior at the conference, he said.

A responsible individual would be respected in a family and a responsible citizen would be admired by the nation while the people would adore only a role model, he said, adding that he expected the cadre to be all three – a responsible human being, a responsible citizen of the country and a role model to all in society.

The people of the country should also be made to know about the military discipline that the cadre of the party would follow in all aspects till the conference was over, he said, inviting all of them to V Salai and convert it in a road to victory.